Actress Uche Elendu Celebrates Daughter As She Turns A Year Older

Nollywood actress Uche Elendu is today celebrating her daughter Osinachi as she turns a year older.

The proud mom, ha since taken to IG to share beautiful new photos of her baby as well as pen a sweet birthday message alongside.

Uche. in one of the photos wrote;

”O.S.I.N.A.C.H.I as your name implies you have given me every reason to concur that you were sent to me directly from heaven by the Almighty God to make my life beautiful, you are a rare and very special gift, everyone that has met you can testify to that, you bring joy, fufilment, happiness, wealth, peace, laughter, favour, grace and celebration to my life and family, Children are indeed a GIFT from God.

”Happy Birthday my Identity, my precious jewel, My Best friend, the Second sign that I serve a living God. You are BLESSED FOR LIFE

Dress by @cathystephenofficial ❤

Hair by @segungbabyface

Styled by mom @ucheelendu”