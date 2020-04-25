Actress Uchenna Nnanna Opens Up On Lessons Marriage Has Taught Her

Nollywood actress Uchenna Nnanna has opened up on the lessons marriage has taught her.

Nnanna who has been married to husband, Richard Maduka for six years., told Nollywood Inside about her marital bliss recently.

In her words;

“The journey has been so amazing. It’s been six years of God’s faithfulness, mercy, protection, blessings and favours. Though, we have had some challenges, I will score our (marital) journey 90 percent. Marriage has taught me to always be patient, the same thing for motherhood. I love my husband so much because his love and care for me and our children is top-notch.”