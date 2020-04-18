Actress Yewande Adekoya Welcomes Baby Girl With Her Husband (Photo)

Popular Yoruba actress, Yewande Adekoya Abiodun recently welcomed a baby girl with her filmmaker husband, Abiodun Ishola Thomas.

The actress broke the exciting news via Instagram on Friday by sharing a beautiful collage of herself, her husband and their baby girl.

The new mum captioned the post;

“You are welcome to our world, my princess, my love. Our lives together has just begun, you are part of us now, my little one. Welcome #BabyAbiodun Click on the link in my bio to see my baby bump videos OLUWAMODUPE #yewandeadekroyaabiodun #abiodunthomas”



See the full post below: