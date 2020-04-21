Actress, Yvonne Jegede Shares Adorable Selfies With Her Son

Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede took to her Instagram page to share adorable selfies she took with her son, Xavier on Tuesday.

The single mom of one attempted to lighten the mood on her timeline with a cute little kiss from herself and her little one.

Sharing the photos via the photo-sharing app, Jegede wrote;

“Life is not as bad as you think but as bad as you permit it.

Covid19 or not, we won’t stop blowing kisses because we love you guys.

We miss you guys so much”

