Actress Yvonne Jegede Speaks On COVID-19, Lockdown

Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede is of the opinion that Nigerians may soon start leaving for neighboring countries seeing as so much is happening in the country.

The mom of one made this known while reacting to the incessant robberies going on despite a lockdown order declared by the government.

She wrote: “Are the authorities aware of the robberies happening?

I am certain they are.

”Locating citizens to give them cash for the lockdown isn’t going to be that difficult, the same way you people go house to house to disconnect electrical power, you can share the money like that. If this covid19 situation doesn’t change your corrupt mind set then every

”Nigerian should pack their bags and start heading out to neighboring countries because this country doomed.

”If by now you people cannot to have sympathy and put this greed to the side for once then we have no country and worse of NO FUCKING LEADERS”.