Trending

Actress Yvonne Jegede Speaks On COVID-19, Lockdown

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Nigerian Man Arrested In Dubai For Using Fake Passport

A Twitter user identified as @Omokehinde has taken to the micro-blogging platform to cry out that a Nigerian man...
Read more
General NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Abike Dabiri Reacts As Dubai Authorities Arrest Nigerian Over Fake Passport

The chairman of Nigerian in diaspora commission, Abike Dabiri has reacted after a Twitter user cried out that a...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

BREAKING: President Buhari To Address Nigerians At 7PM

President Muhammadu Buhari is set to address the nation in a live broadcast on Monday, at 7pm.This was disclosed...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Buhari’s Government Is The Virus Destroying Nigeria – Sowore

The convener of RevolutionNow and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore has described President Muhammadu Buhari's administration as the...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Governor Abiodun Mulls Death Penalty For Criminals In Ogun

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has vowed to deal ruthlessly with criminals in the state, saying nothing would...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede is of the opinion that Nigerians may soon start leaving for neighboring countries seeing as so much is happening in the country.

The mom of one made this known while reacting to the incessant robberies going on despite a lockdown order declared by the government.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Safety First Before You Practice Your Faith – Yvonne Jegede

She wrote: “Are the authorities aware of the robberies happening?
I am certain they are.

”Locating citizens to give them cash for the lockdown isn’t going to be that difficult, the same way you people go house to house to disconnect electrical power, you can share the money like that. If this covid19 situation doesn’t change your corrupt mind set then every

”Nigerian should pack their bags and start heading out to neighboring countries because this country doomed.

”If by now you people cannot to have sympathy and put this greed to the side for once then we have no country and worse of NO FUCKING LEADERS”.

Previous articleBREAKING: President Buhari To Address Nigerians At 7PM
Next articleCoronavirus: 29 Persons Awaiting Test Results In Anambra – Commissioner
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

You Can’t Lock People Down Without Food, Fani-Kayode Tells FG

General News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Popular social media commentator, Fani Kayode says the federal government of Nigeria must provide food for the country if the lockdown must continue.Read Also:...
Read more

Fani Kayode Blasts Bill Gates’ Wife Over Comment On Coronavirus In Africa

General News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
A former minister for aviation, Fani Kayode has blasted Melinda Gates for saying she foresees dead bodies all over Africa over the coronavirus pandemic.Speaking...
Read more

Covid-19: To Lift Restrictions Without Vaccine Disastrous: Shehu Sani

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
Former Kano central senator, Shehu Sanni has thrown his back behind the continuous lockdown of the country over the novel coronavirus pandemic.According to the...
Read more

Easter Presents A Fresh Hope, Says Sanwo-Olu

Trending Valerie Oke - 0
Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has felicitated with Christians in the state on the special celebration of Easter.Read Also: Sanwo-Olu Felicitates With Dangote At 63The...
Read more
- Advertisement -