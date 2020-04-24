Adamawa Govt Extends Lockdown By Two Weeks

Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri has ordered a two weeks extension of the lockdown in the State to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Recall that on Thursday evening, the State recorded its first case of the virus.

The Governor in an effort to stem the spread extended the lockdown the State for fourteen (14) days with effect from midnight Friday, April 24th 2020 and to end on Friday midnight 8th May 2020.

Governor who through his Director of Communication and Media, Mr Solomon Kumangar in a Press Statement said the decision but has to be reached because of the First COVID-19 index case recorded in the State through a returnee from Kano.