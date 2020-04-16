Entertainment

Adekunle Gold Advises Reekado Banks To Find A Wife In Gabon And Settle Down There

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Adekunle Gold
Nigerian Artiste Adekunle Gold

Nigerian singer, Adekunle Kosoko simply known and addressed as Adekunle Gold has advised his fellow singer, Reekado Banks to look for a wife and start a family in Gabon.

Read AlsoRapper Ycee Showers Praises On Lil Kesh, Reekado Banks

He made the comment few days after the Reekado cried out on his social media page that he is currently stuck in Gabon where he had gone to perform before the nation was put on lockdown over deadly coronavirus.

“@ReekadoBanks Boya ko kuku settle down si Gabon? Find a wife and start a family there. Abi ki lo feel?”

