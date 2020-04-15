Entertainment

Adekunle Gold Gushes Over Simi’s Songwriting Skills

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Supportive husband and singer, Adekunle Gold took to Twitter to gush over his wife, Simi and her songwriting skills.

Adekunle Gold and Simi
Popular Nigerian musicians, Adekunle Gold and Simi

The ‘Jore’ singer shared a post in which he revealed his wife is cooking up another masterpiece and he is already smitten by it.

The musician tweeted;

“Watching Simi write this beautiful music and I am thanking God for blessing me with this woman. ❤️“

Read Also: What Is Wrong With You? – Simi Slams Twitter Trolls

The love between the pair seems to be waxing stronger by the day.

See the tweet below:

The singer’s tweet
The singer’s tweet

