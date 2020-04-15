Adekunle Gold Gushes Over Simi’s Songwriting Skills

Supportive husband and singer, Adekunle Gold took to Twitter to gush over his wife, Simi and her songwriting skills.
The ‘Jore’ singer shared a post in which he revealed his wife is cooking up another masterpiece and he is already smitten by it.
The musician tweeted;
“Watching Simi write this beautiful music and I am thanking God for blessing me with this woman. ❤️“
The love between the pair seems to be waxing stronger by the day.
See the tweet below: