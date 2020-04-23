Adekunle Gold Joins Simi To Beg God To Let Their Children Inherit Her Gene

Popular singer, Simi has revealed she wants her children to inherit her gene and not her husband’s for some essential reasons.

The expectant singer made this known after her husband and colleague, Adekunle Gold disclosed he only passed two subjects back in school.

Reacting to the tweet, Simi said a word of prayer to God, stating that he knows the genes they want.

Adekunle Gold also said he has been praying for his children to have his wife’s genes as well.

See the exchange below: