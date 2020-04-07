Adekunle Gold Reveals Plan To Leave Home After Lockdown Is Over

Popular Nigerian musician, Adekunle Gold has taken to Twitter to reveal what he will do after the ongoing lockdown is called off.

The ‘Orente’ crooner, who is married to singer, Simi, said he would leave his house and quarantine elsewhere

In his words;

”When this is over, I am going to quarantine outside and not come home.“

Information Nigeria recalls the highlife singer scolded his wife during a live Instagram chat with one of his friends.

It seems Adekunle Gold can’t wait to leave his home.

