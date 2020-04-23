Adekunle Gold Reveals The Number Of Times He Wrote ‘O’ Level Exams

Popular Nigeria singer, Adekunle Kosoko simply known and addressed as Adekunle Gold has come out to share with his fans, the number of times he wrote ‘O’ level exams before finally passing.

Giving a breakdown of the five times he sat for the exams, he said he wrote GCE twice, WAEC twice, and NECO once.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, the singer went on to eulogise his parents for their role.

He wrote: “I wrote 2 GCEs, 2 WAECs, 1 NECO. Fam! My Parents tried.”

