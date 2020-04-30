Adekunle Gold Surprises Female Fan With Brand New Airpods

Popular singer, Adekunle Gold recently surprised a lady on Twitter by getting her a new AirPods after she expressed her desire to own one.

The lady, identified as Thelma @xi_iii_ randomly tweeted that she was in need of the wireless headphones and minutes later, she received a DM from the “Jore” singer

The female follower was shocked after the singer asked for her details and offered to buy the Airpods for Thelma.

The overexcited fans took to the social media platform to thank Adekunle Gold for his kind gesture after she had received the item.

Read Also: BBNaija’s Bisola Reacts To The Death Of Vixen Kodak

See her tweet below: