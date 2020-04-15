Entertainment

Adeniyi Johnson Advises Women On How To Spice Up Their Marriages

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Popular Yoruba actor, Adeniyi Johnson has taken to his social media space to advise married women on how to treat their husbands during the lockdown period.

Johnson wrote;

”Lots are saying I’ll show him… keep showing him till you run out of colour … Now is the time to determine what will happen after the lockdown study respect him, obey him give him food and good sex…. stop saying “Am I a prostitute”!! . Cook good food, and TALK TO HIM… Be his best friend now!!! MENNNNN…… SHOULD I INCREASE THE VOLUME???

WOMEN VERSION COMING SOON.”

Read Also: Popular Instagram Blogger Gives Fresh Details On Yvonne Jegede, Abounce Fawole’s Estranged Marriage

See his full post below:

The actor’s post
The actor’s post

