‘Africa Is Not A Testing Ground’ – Drogba, Eto’o Slam French Doctors Over Racist Comments

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Ivorian football legend, Didier Drogba and Cameroonian football legend, Samuel Eto’o have joined other Africans in calling out two French Doctors who asked for the new Coronavirus drug to be tested in Africa.

Recall that Jean-Paul Mira and Camille Locht spoke on a live TV interview and insisted that Africa is the best place to conduct such test as they recalled how an experimental treatment for AIDS was carried out in Africa.

Reacting to the video which has gone viral on social media, Didier Drogba stated that Africa is not a testing lab.

READ ALSO – NCDC Confirms Additional Coronavirus Testing Laboratory

The players also called on African leaders to protect their people from horrendous conspiracies.

See Posts Here: 

Coronavirus
Drogba’s Post

Coronavirus
Eto’o’s Post

 

