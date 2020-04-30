Again, Buhari Appoints Dead Man Into Office

President Muhammadu Buhari has done it again — he has appointed yet another dead man into office, The Cable reports.

The deceased was appointed alongside 37 others.

In a letter sent to the Senate on Tuesday, Buhari had sought the confirmation of the appointees.

However, while other board members will be looking forward to assuming office, Okwuru, the member-nominee for Ebonyi state, will continue to rest, having died on February 27.

The former member of the house of representatives who represented Ezza south/Ikwo federal constituency, TheCable gathered, passed away at the age of 59 after battling an unknown illness.

David Umahi, governor of Ebonyi, was among those who mourned him at the time.

The former majority leader of the state house of assembly hailed from Amudo in Ezza south local government area.