Air Travel Is Responsible For Coronavirus, Not 5G: Daddy Freeze

Popular OAP, Daddy Freeze has come out once again to state that Fifth Generation Network commonly referred to as 5G is not responsible for Coronavirus.

According to the media personality, air travel is responsible for the virus becoming a pandemic as opposed to the conspiracy theory that it is 5G.

He made this statement via his Instagram page while reacting to a video chat between Pastor Poju Oyemade and Pastor Sam Adeyemi, where the clergymen established that 5G is not responsible for the virus.

Freeze went on to cite an example of Lesotho, a nation he said has been using 5G network since 2018 but has not recorded a case of the virus to validate his standpoint.

