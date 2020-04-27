Aisha Buhari Donates PPE, Food Items, Face Masks To Kano (Photos)

Nigeria’s first lady, Aisha Buhari has donated personal protective equipment (PPE), nose masks, relief materials and food items to Kano state government following the mysterious disease ravaging the ancient state.

This was made known in a statement by Bashir Ahmad, the presidential aide on new media via his official Twitter handle on Monday, 27th April.

The First Lady, Hajiya @AishaMBuhari has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) face masks and other medical consumables and assorted food items to the government and people of Kano State.