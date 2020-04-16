Akpororo’s Twin Babies Get Celebrated As They Turn Two (Photo)

Nigerian comedian Akpororo is celebrating with his wife Josephine as their twin babies turn two.

The comedian took to Instagram to announce how grateful he is to God for the life of his family and how far they’ve come.

On Instagram, the comedian wrote in part: “I can’t keep calm ooo, it’s just like yesterday. My twins are 2years already…”

His wife Josephine also wrote in part: “Heavenly father you did it again you gave me this blessing April 15, 2018, and since then oh I can testify to what you have been doing for my household…”

See Photos Here: