Lifestyle

Akpororo’s Twin Babies Get Celebrated As They Turn Two (Photo)

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

SportsMichael Isaac - 0

‘I Miss Fighting’ – Nigerian Wrestler, Odunayo Adekuoroye

Nigerian wrestler, Odunayo Adekuoroye says the COVID-19 pandemic has caused her to miss fighting.In an interview with Channels Television,...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Nigeria Records 34 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Now 407

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control Wednesday confirmed 34 new cases of coronavirus in the country.NCDC said the new cases...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 1

Lockdown: Pay Relief Funds To Households Through BVN, Tinubu Tells FG

‌Former Lagos state governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu says the best way relief funds can be given to Nigerians...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 16th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 16th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.Nigerian Governors Back...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Nigerian Governors Back Lockdown Extension In Lagos, Ogun, FCT

The 36 governors of Nigeria have thrown their weights behind the extension of lockdown in Ogun, Lagos and FCT...
Read more
Michael Isaac

Nigerian comedian Akpororo is celebrating with his wife Josephine as their twin babies turn two.

The comedian took to Instagram to announce how grateful he is to God for the life of his family and how far they’ve come.

On Instagram, the comedian wrote in part: “I can’t keep calm ooo, it’s just like yesterday. My twins are 2years already…”

READ ALSO – DJ Timmy Apologizes To Akpororo For Insulting His Wife Three Years Ago

His wife Josephine also wrote in part: “Heavenly father you did it again you gave me this blessing April 15, 2018, and since then oh I can testify to what you have been doing for my household…”

See Photos Here:

Akpororo's Twin Babies
Josephne’s Post

Akpororo's Twin Babies
Akpororo’s Post

Previous article‘I Miss Fighting’ – Nigerian Wrestler, Odunayo Adekuoroye
Next articleBurna Boy’s ‘African Giant’ Now Most Streamed African Album On Spotify
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Joseph Yobo Celebrates His Wife On Her 30th Birthday

Lifestyle Amaka Odozi - 0
Nigerian football legend, Joseph Yobo took to his Instagram page to celebrate his wife, Adaeze Yobo as she turned 30 on Tuesday.The Super Eagles...
Read more

Comedian AY’s Wife, Mabel Speaks On Cosmetic Surgery (Photo)

Lifestyle Michael Isaac - 0
Mabel, wife to popular Nigerian comedian, AY, has shared her opinion on cosmetic surgery. According to Mabel, she sees nothing wrong with the idea of...
Read more

Sanwo-Olu, Wife Worship Online For Easter (Photos)

Lifestyle Valerie Oke - 0
Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has shared the photo of himself and wife while praying online for the Easter celebration.Sharing the photos, the governor...
Read more

Older Women Are More Loving Than Younger Women – Nigerian Man

Lifestyle Temitope Alabi - 0
A Nigerian man as taken to social media to share his opinion about relationships saying older women are better to date.The man identified as...
Read more
- Advertisement -