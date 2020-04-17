Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has extended the restrictions of movement order by one week as part of measures to contain the Coronavirus pandemic.

The extension of the restrictions of movement order is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, in Uyo on Thursday.

Ekuwem, however, said that the restriction of movement order in the state would be relaxed on Friday, April 17, and Saturday, April 18, respectively from 6a.m. to 1p.m. to enable residents to restock foodstuff.

READ ALSO – Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom, Shows Off His Administration’s Achievement In Aviation

He urged residents to ensure total compliance in the already established guidelines to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.