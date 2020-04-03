Akwa Ibom Govt Rejects COVID-19 Results, Demands For Fresh Test

The Akwa Ibom State government has demanded fresh tests for the five persons who the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said tested positive for coronavirus.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Dominic Ukpong, said there was “a disturbing breach in the test and reporting procedure”.

He spoke to reporters after a meeting with the State Incident Management Committee at the Government House in Uyo, the state capital.

Ukpong expressed that Akwa Ibom State Government only heard about the test results in the news.

He further expressed that the Director-General of NCDC in the State was not aware of the reported result announcement.

But in his reaction, the NCDC DG, Ihekweazu has cautioned that this was not the time to make insinuation about the result, adding that out of five results there could be an error in one.