Almajiri Kids From Kano Among New COVID-19 Cases In Kaduna: Commissioner

Amina Mohammed Baloni, commissioner for health in Kaduna, says Almajiri kids from Kano are among the five new COVID-19 cases in the state.

Last week, the government of Kano had sent almajiri children to their home states to curb the spread of the disease in the state.

Baloni said in a statement that, “The new cases are among Almajiri who were recently repatriated from Kano. The contacts of the new cases are being traced so that they can be monitored and tested if they meet the case definition.”

Read Also: COVID-19: FG Has Neglected Kano – Ganduje

“The new patients have been moved to the Infectious Diseases Control Centre, the state’s premier isolation centre. Our medical professionals are treating them with high standards and we wish all our nine active cases speedy recovery.”

“The ministry of health wishes to remind the general public of the importance of handwashing, personal hygiene, social distancing and the avoidance of large gatherings in helping protect us all from COVID-19,” she said.

“It is important to stay home, stay safe and save lives.”