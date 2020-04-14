American Rapper, Tory Lanez Calls Out Actor IK Ogbonna On Social Media

Nigerian actor IK Ogbonna has finally been left embarrassed after he was called out by American artiste Tory Lanez.
Tory, who always has a live session on social media for days now, has had IK come on the live session just to comment with the Nigerian flag.
Ik again started with is tactics today, a move that got Tory angry and in no time got him to call the Nigerian actor out.
Tory Lanez don clear Ik Ogbonna, until he finally embarrassed himself 😂pic.twitter.com/417Hbd1Euy
— DADDY THE FATHER (@SemiloooreAkoni) April 14, 2020