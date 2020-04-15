American Singer, Ciara Reveals Sex Of Her Unborn Child (Photo)

American singer, Ciara and NFL star quarterback Russell Wilson, who are expecting their second child together, have revealed the sex of the baby.

The couple who has been celebrated by fans took to Instagram to share the gender of their child with fans.

On Instagram, Ciara shared a video with her husband and kids shooting two cannon poppers which brought out blue confetti. “It’s a boy,” the excited family shouted as they realized the color.

For Russell, it will be his second child with Ciara, who had her first child with rapper, Future.

Watch Video Here: