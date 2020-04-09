American Woman Calls Out Actress Halima Abubakar For Stealing Her Baby’s Photo To Deceive Nigerians

Nollywood actress Halima Abubakar has been called out by an American mom for stealing her baby’s photo to deceive Nigerians.

Recall just days ago. the actress took to social media to announce that she has welcomed a baby.

”A gift from God And I will cherish you for life. Biggest miracle, A Boy 3/4/20”

Not long after she shared the news, the American mom called the actress out and Halima owned up to the deceit, saying she liked the photo is the reason she used it. The actress has still not taken down the photo.