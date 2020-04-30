Angela Simmons Posts Bikini Snaps; Shares Message Of Body Positivity

Popular American reality star, Angela Simmons has taken to social media to put her body pictures to promote a positive body image to her fans.

Taking to Instagram she shared photos to promote body positivity while explaining how she’s learned to love herself unconditionally.

The reality star in her post, hinted that she had, at some points struggled with loving herself, especially her body.

Sharing the new sexy photo of herself, the mother of one wrote in part: “She’s not perfect, her weight fluctuates, she has her days when she’s not sure … she doesn’t have a 6 pack….”

See Photos Here: