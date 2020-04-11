Coronavirus

Another COVID-19 Patient Dies In Lagos

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

The Lagos state government has announced the demise of another coronavirus patient in the state.

This was made known by Akin Abayomi, commissioner for health in Lagos State, on Saturday morning.

He made the announcement via Twitter on Saturday.

Easter: Coronavirus Will Not Go On Break Or Avoid Mosques, Churches – Jimi Agbaje

According to the commissioner, the patient died in a private facility.

With the announcement, four COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Lagos and eight across the country.

“We are however saddened by the death of another patient from #COVID19 related complications in a private hospital in Lagos. Please keep obeying.”

