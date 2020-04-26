Any Clergy That Wants To Go Into Isolation Centers For Healings Be Allowed, Says Shehu Sani

Former member representing Kaduna central in the upper chambers of the national assembly, Shehu Sani has called on the federal government to grant the request of Apostle Johnson Suleman or any other cleric who wishes to go into isolation centres to heal victims of COVID-19

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he said they should, however, be mandated to wear protective gears.

He wrote: “If Apostle Suleiman or any clergy requested to pray and heal the #Covid_19 patients, allowed them with protective gears.”