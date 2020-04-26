Any Marriage Where The Wife Has To Provide Is Dysfunctional – Omokri

Reno Omokri in his usual fashion has taken to social media to share his nuggets on marriage.

According to Omokri, any marriage where the wife has to be the one providing is a dysfunctional marriage.

In his words;

”A husband’s role is to PROVIDE. A wife’s role is to CONTRIBUTE. Any marriage where these roles are reversed is dysfunctional. Of course there will be ups and downs in a man’s life. But he should rely on his wife for SUPPORT, not for DEPENDENCE!”