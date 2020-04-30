‘Anyone Can Die Any Time’ – Blaqbonez Mourns Picture Kodak

Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez has continued to mourn the death of video vixen, Picture Kodak.

Kodak died after she was electrocuted while trying to charge her phone in the home of music video director, Clarence Peters.

Reacting to her death, Blaq took to Twitter, tweeting;

”RIP PICTURE KODAK

“I will always remember you for the amazing person that you were, you brought life to everything you touched, it’s too hard for me to grasp the concept of your death but I hope you’re in a better place

‘The vixen in the Haba Video, ‘picture Kodak’ just died, it hurts so much cos we became close after, I don’t know how to handle my emotions.

”This life is mad short, wtf. Anybody can die any fucking time.”