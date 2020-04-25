APC kicks As Oyo Moves To Return ‘Infested’ Bags Of Rice Donated by FG

The Oyo state chapter of All Progressive Congress(APC) has chided the state government over move to return the rice donated to the state by the federal government.

The state government has described the rice as infected with weevils and as such unfit for consumption.

However, a statement by AbdulAzeez Olatunde, Oyo APC spokesman, said other states that received the same rice same day didn’t complain.

He said:

“It’s very thoughtful of the federal government to have given the rice palliative to four states of Ekiti, Ondo, Osun and Oyo states, the same day,” he said.

Read Also: Lockdown: Anyone Sharing Palliative Should Be Tactical About It – Oloye Akin Alabi

“To God be the glory, none of the other three States that collected the rice consignment the same day had made similar complaints. This is another point to buttress our observations of unnecessary politicking of COVID-19 pandemic by the Oyo state government.

“Also, because the idea of total lockdown came from APC, Oyo state, the government chose an ineffective curfew of 7pm to 6am, which has been criticised by all reasonable stakeholders in Oyo state which Nigeria Medical Association, Oyo state chapter chairman publicly knocked on a popular radio station.”

The spokesman said the state government should give relief materials to the vulnerable in the state, fumigate all public places and desist from “politicising” the health of Oyo residents.