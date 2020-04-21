Apostle Suleman Reacts As Crude Oil Price Crashes

The general overseer of Omega Fire ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleiman has reacted to the news that Nigeria’s major source of revenue, Crude oil has crashed at the international market.

Read Also: Apostle Suleman Raises Eyebrow Over Fire Incident At Accountant General’s Office

Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, he said the crash just credited his call for a diversification into Agriculture.

He wrote: “Crude oil price just crashed 305 percent.i have always advocated that agriculture remains the bedrock of future economic strength.poultry,piggery,fish pond,snail farming,food produce etc.if you are already in in it,be more dedicated.palm oil is now more expensive than crude oil.”