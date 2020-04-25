Ask For My Account Number: Tonto Dikeh Tells Admirers (Photo)

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has complained about the amount of ‘you are beautiful’ comment she is getting in her DM on social media.

However, she wants people with such compliment to drop the compliment and instead ask for her account number.

Read Also: ‘I Will Celebrate You Till Death Do Us Part’ – Bobrisky Celebrates Tonto Dikeh On Mother’s Day

She made this known via a comment on her Instagram page on Saturday, 25th April.

See what she shared below:

My DM is full of you are so beautiful,pls bros leave beautiful alone ask for my account number.