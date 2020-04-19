At Risk Of Losing $1.2bn, Premier League Clubs Plans For Return

The Premier League remains suspended but plans are being put in place for a return – should government advise allow – in the early part of the summer.

Most recently, June 8 has emerged as a possible earliest return date for champions-elect Liverpool and the other 19 Premier League teams, most of whom have something to win or lose over the remaining nine or 10 games.

With fears that failure to finish the season could cost the Premier League more than £1 billion ($1.2 billion), clubs looked at various models for a potential return to action.

A Premier League statement said a number of complex scenarios were being worked through.

“The health and wellbeing of players, coaches, managers, club staff and supporters are our priority and the league will only restart when medical guidance allows,” it said.