Atiku Mourns As Fintiri Loses Mum

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has joined the rest of Adamawa people in mourning the death of Governor Ahmadu Fintiri‘s mother who passed away on Wednesday.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, the former vice president asked God to forgive the deceased her sins and grant her Paradise.

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. I have spoken to Gov Ahmadu Fintiri and expressed my condolences and that of my family over the loss of his dear mother, Hajiya Fatimah Umaru. I pray that Allah will forgive her sins and grant her Aljannah Firdaus. Amen.”