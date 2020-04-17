Atiku Reacts As Fire Kills 14 In IDPs Camp In Borno

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the death of 14 people at Borno IDP camp on Thursday due to a fire outbreak.
Recall that it was reported that no fewer than 700 shelters were destroyed by fire in an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp at Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State.
Also Read: 14 Dead, Others Injured As Fire Engulfs IDPs Camp In Borno
Reacting to this development, the former vice president in a tweet via his Twitter account on Friday, expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident.
See his tweet below:
The loss of over a dozen lives in a fire at the IDP camp in Ngala, Borno State, leaving scores injured and hundreds homeless makes me sad. May the souls of the deceased rest in peace. I hope that help will be expedited for the injured and homeless. -AAhttps://t.co/7mNs7iS3Sm
— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) April 17, 2020