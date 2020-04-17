Atiku Reacts As Fire Kills 14 In IDPs Camp In Borno

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the death of 14 people at Borno IDP camp on Thursday due to a fire outbreak.

Recall that it was reported that no fewer than 700 shelters were destroyed by fire in an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp at Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State.

Reacting to this development, the former vice president in a tweet via his Twitter account on Friday, expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident.

