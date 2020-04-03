Atiku’s Son Speaks From Isolation, Says He Hopes To Be Out Soon (Video)

Mohameed Atiku, the son of former president Atiku Abubakar has finally spoken from isolation after contracting the novel coronavirus.

Speaking via a now-viral video, he stated that he would soon be out and decided to share the message so as to encourage others.

He said:

“On the 20th of (March), I tested positive for COVID-19 and I was brought over to the Isolation Centre at Gwagwalada University Teaching Hospital where I have been since.

“I am currently on my 12th day here and I hope to be out soon – perhaps when my next test is taken and the results are favourable. I should be on my way out, hopefully.

“I decided to do this video so that I could speak about my experience to be of help to Nigerians.

“I was asymptomatic in my first few days here and nervous; I had a level of anxiety and a little bit of trauma, especially being the index case here in Abuja. That was really the main challenge.

“But day by day, I grew stronger, thanks largely to all the goodwill and prayers and support I got from a vast array of Nigerians many of whom I don’t know. My family and friends too and a whole lot of people.

“I thank God I am well and good.”

My son, @Mo_Atiku shares his experience with #COVIDー19. Together, we can learn from his experience and work to defeat this pandemic for our common good. pic.twitter.com/h4lJ7xIPsx — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) April 2, 2020

.