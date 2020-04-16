Entertainment

Avoid Entertainment Industry Boyfriend, Maduagwu Tells Juliet Ibrahim

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu, in his usual fashion, has taken to his IG page to again prophesy about another celebrity.

This time, it is actress Juliet Ibrahim and her love life.

Read Also: Account Number For Don Full Here – Juliet Ibrahim Shades Africans On Tory Lanez’s Live Session

According to Maduagwu, if Juliet ever wants to get married she must avoid dating entertainment guys.

”Juliet Ibrahim, avoid falling in love with entertainment industry men if you want to smell marriage this year… you are not destined to settle down with any man in the #entertainment industry”, Maduagwu said.

 

View this post on Instagram

julietibrahim Avoid falling in #love with entertainment industry men if you want to smell marriage this year… 💎💎Dear #julietibrahim, you are not destined to settle down with any man in the #entertainment industry, 📺if you force yourself into being in a #romantic relationship with any man in that industry whether in #Naija, #Ghana or #UK, they will only take all of your kindness for weakness, 🙈waste your time and run away, and thats because your destiny is not wired to drinking ICE water even under the hot sun spiritually with entertainment guys romantically, ✏️listen to this prophecy, you are destined to marry a billionaire oil and gas businessman, 💒nobody is saying you can not date or have a #boyfriend in the entertainment industry whether in #Lagos, #kumasi or #Accra, 😍but if you want to smell marriage or even #wedding, forget entertainment industry guys.👽#repost #marry #instagram #twitter #nollywood #actress #ghanaian #abuja #instagood #follow #nigeria #pics #movie #covid19 #share

A post shared by Uche Maduagwu (@uchemaduagwu) on

