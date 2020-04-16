Avoid Entertainment Industry Boyfriend, Maduagwu Tells Juliet Ibrahim

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu, in his usual fashion, has taken to his IG page to again prophesy about another celebrity.

This time, it is actress Juliet Ibrahim and her love life.

Read Also: Account Number For Don Full Here – Juliet Ibrahim Shades Africans On Tory Lanez’s Live Session

According to Maduagwu, if Juliet ever wants to get married she must avoid dating entertainment guys.

”Juliet Ibrahim, avoid falling in love with entertainment industry men if you want to smell marriage this year… you are not destined to settle down with any man in the #entertainment industry”, Maduagwu said.