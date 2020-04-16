Avoid Entertainment Industry Boyfriend, Maduagwu Tells Juliet Ibrahim

Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu, in his usual fashion, has taken to his IG page to again prophesy about another celebrity.
This time, it is actress Juliet Ibrahim and her love life.
According to Maduagwu, if Juliet ever wants to get married she must avoid dating entertainment guys.
”Juliet Ibrahim, avoid falling in love with entertainment industry men if you want to smell marriage this year… you are not destined to settle down with any man in the #entertainment industry”, Maduagwu said.
"Juliet Ibrahim, avoid falling in love with entertainment industry men if you want to smell marriage this year… you are not destined to settle down with any man in the entertainment industry, if you force yourself into being in a romantic relationship with any man in that industry whether in Naija, Ghana or UK, they will only take all of your kindness for weakness, waste your time and run away, and thats because your destiny is not wired to drinking ICE water even under the hot sun spiritually with entertainment guys romantically, listen to this prophecy, you are destined to marry a billionaire oil and gas businessman, nobody is saying you can not date or have a boyfriend in the entertainment industry whether in Lagos, kumasi or Accra, but if you want to smell marriage or even wedding, forget entertainment industry guys."