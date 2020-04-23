‘Avoid Fake News’ – Ahmed Musa Dispels Rumors About Him (Photo)

Super Eagles player, Ahmed Musa, has dismissed claims on social media that he had tested positive for coronavirus as he warns against fake news.

Musa, who plays for Al-Nassr Football Club in Saudi Arabia described the reports as fake news on his verified Twitter handle.

He tweeted; “Please, ignore any false news about me or my family testing positive to COVID-19.

“We are self-isolating for 14 days as we just got in from Saudi Arabia, as the law stipulates. Stay safe! Maintain social distance,’’ he added.

Saudi Arabia, where Musa says he just returned from, has over 12,772 confirmed coronavirus cases.

See Post Here: