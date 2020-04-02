AY Comedian Explains Difference Between Self-Isolation And Self-Quarantine

Popular comedian Ayo Makun also known as AY Comedian has taken to his official Twitter handle to highlight the difference between self-quarantine and self-isolation following the novel coronavirus.

According to the humour merchant, self-quarantine could be used when a person suspects that he/she may have the virus.

However, he pointed out that self-isolation comes into play when the person has finally tested positive.

He wrote:

“People tend to use (“self-)quarantine” and “(self-)isolation” interchangeably, but they’re different.u (self-)quarantine yself wen u suspect dat u may have d virus cos u have come in contact wit people who have tested positive 4 it.u go into (self-)isolation when u test positive.”