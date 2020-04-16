AY Makun Celebrates Ali Baba, Wife On Their Wedding Anniversary

Ace comedian, AY Makun has taken to social media to celebrate to his mentor, Ali Baba, and his wife, Mary Akpobome on their 14th wedding anniversary.

The comedian had nice words to say about the couple, who got married in April 15, 2006.

He wrote;

“From living under your roof as your personal assistant, i always knew you two had something special. Your love story remains special, unique and beautiful.

To the most supportive couple who groomed me into becoming the man that I am today, , I wish a very happy anniversary. God bless @alibabagcfr And @mummymary_”

