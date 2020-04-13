National News

Ayade Asks Civil Servants To Return To Work

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Ayade Asks Civil Servants To Return To Work

Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has directed all civil servants from Grade Level 10 and above to resume...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Didier Drogba Offers Hospital To His Community

Former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba has offered his hospital in his native, Ivory Coast, to the fight against the...
Read more
CoronavirusMichael Isaac - 0

COVID-19: Five New Cases Recorded In Lagos, Kwara, Katsina

Five new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Kwara, Katsina and Lagos state by the Nigeria Center for...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 13th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.FG Explains Its...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Nigeria Will Rise, Defeat This Scourge, Atiku Says In Easter Message

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar says that Nigeria will rise and defeat the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).The presidential candidate of...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has directed all civil servants from Grade Level 10 and above to resume work from Tuesday.

This is coming few weeks after the governor ordered the total lockdown of the State as a preventive measure to stop coronavirus from entering the state.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Ben Ayade Orders Complete Lockdown Of Cross River

This is part of new orders issued by the governor as the State continues in measures to ensure that the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t spread into the state.

Civil servants of lower grade level will remain at home for another two weeks just as the new directives also noted that “all entry and exit points (air, land and water) into the state  remain closed for a further two weeks.

Previous articleAdekunle Gold Reacts To Robbery Attacks In Lagos, Ogun
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

COVID-19: Five New Cases Recorded In Lagos, Kwara, Katsina

Coronavirus Michael Isaac - 0
Five new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Kwara, Katsina and Lagos state by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).The agency made...
Read more

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th April 2020

National News Michael Isaac - 0
Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 13th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.FG Explains Its Fight Against The CoronavirusThe presidency...
Read more

Nigeria Will Rise, Defeat This Scourge, Atiku Says In Easter Message

National News Verity Awala - 0
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar says that Nigeria will rise and defeat the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)...
Read more

FG Explains Its Fight Against COVID-19

National News Valerie Oke - 0
The presidency has released a statement on its official Twitter handle highlighting two main approaches it is taking in the fight against the novel...
Read more
- Advertisement -