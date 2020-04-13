Ayade Asks Civil Servants To Return To Work

Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, has directed all civil servants from Grade Level 10 and above to resume work from Tuesday.

This is coming few weeks after the governor ordered the total lockdown of the State as a preventive measure to stop coronavirus from entering the state.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Ben Ayade Orders Complete Lockdown Of Cross River

This is part of new orders issued by the governor as the State continues in measures to ensure that the COVID-19 pandemic doesn’t spread into the state.

Civil servants of lower grade level will remain at home for another two weeks just as the new directives also noted that “all entry and exit points (air, land and water) into the state remain closed for a further two weeks.