Bambam Releases Pregnancy Photos; Narrates Her Journey Into Motherhood

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Reality Tv star, Bankole Olawunmi-Adenibuyan, also known as Bambam, has taken to her Instagram page to share some photos from her maternity shoot.

Information Nigeria recalls the former Big Brother Naija housemate shared a behind the scene clip from the shoot.

The reality TV star wrote;

“Nothing and no one can fully prepare you for motherhood! With this journey comes pain but that pales in comparison to the beauty that I have been blessed with! Having Zendaya still feels so surreal and half the time, I still can’t believe that she’s mine.

The journey so far has been truly amazing and is one I wouldn’t trade for anything in the world. I’ll be sharing as much of it as I can with you beginning from today as the BTS of my pregnancy shoot goes live In a few hours.”

See the full post below:

The reality star’s post
The reality star’s post

