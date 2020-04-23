Bambam Set To Drop New Song To Celebrate Her Birthday (Audio)

Reality TV star turned singer, Bamike Olawunmi-Adebuniyan, popularly known as Bambam is set to drop a new song titled ”Worry” to celebrate her 31st birthday.

The new mom made this known after she released jaw-dropping ancient themed photos via Instagram on Thursday.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the reality TV star wrote;

“How badly do you want to hear this? 😏

Tell me, so just maybe I’ll release it! 😉

Artwork and animation by @sao.designs

Producer: @xtofa_“

Listen to the teaser of the song she shared on her page below;