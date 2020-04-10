Banky W Slams Governors Who Suspended Social Distancing For Easter

Nigerian singer, Olubankole Wellington also known as Banky W has queried if governors who suspended social distancing in their states also have an agreement with the dreaded coronavirus that it would also go on break during the said period.

He made this known via a tweet he sent out on his official Twitter handle on Friday.

He wrote:

So for the State Governments that have suspended isolation & social distancing for Easter… do they have an agreement with the Corona virus that it will also go on Easter break as well? These our “leaders” sha. Kai. 🤦🏾‍♂️🚶🏾‍♂️