Bayelsa Governor Diri Signs Executive Order On COVID-19

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri has signed an Executive Order on COVID-19 measures to contain the spread of the virus in the state.

On Thursday, the Governor signed the bill named “Bayelsa State Infectious Disease, Emergency Prevention Regulation 2020” at the Government House in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Also Read: ‘COVID-19 Corpses’ Can’t Be Claimed For Burial, Says Lai Mohammed

According to the Governor, the order is aimed at the security and public health of residents of the state.

At the same event, Governor Diri also ordered the closure of all markets except for the sales of essential commodities such as food and medicals.