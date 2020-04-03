National News

Bayelsa Governor Diri Signs Executive Order On COVID-19

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

CoronavirusEditor - 0

FACTBOOK: Coronavirus In Nigeria — Everything You Need To Know

By Gbenga OdunsiAs Nigeria further shuts down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and more cases are being recorded...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigeria’s Response To Coronavirus Is Impressive – UN Chief

The United Nations has praised Nigeria for it's handling of the Coronavirus pandemic.Nigeria, Africa's most populated country with an...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Coronavirus: FG Set To Evacuate Nigerians Stranded Abroad

The ministry of foreign affairs has directed all its missions abroad to get the list of Nigerians abroad who...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

‘Africa Is Not A Testing Ground’ – Drogba, Eto’o Slam French Doctors Over Racist Comments

Ivorian football legend, Didier Drogba and Cameroonian football legend, Samuel Eto'o have joined other Africans in calling out two...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Anthony Joshua’s World Title Defence Against Pulev Postponed

Nigerian British heavyweight Anthony Joshua’s defence of his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO world titles against Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri has signed an Executive Order on COVID-19 measures to contain the spread of the virus in the state.

On Thursday, the Governor signed the bill named “Bayelsa State Infectious Disease, Emergency Prevention Regulation 2020” at the Government House in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Also Read: ‘COVID-19 Corpses’ Can’t Be Claimed For Burial, Says Lai Mohammed

According to the Governor, the order is aimed at the security and public health of residents of the state.

At the same event, Governor Diri also ordered the closure of all markets except for the sales of essential commodities such as food and medicals.

Previous articleCOVID-19: Governor Udom Emmanuel Announces 14 Days Total Lockdown In Akwa Ibom
Next articleUche Ogbodo Reacts As Popular Blogger Takes Slams Tonto Dikeh
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Nigeria’s Response To Coronavirus Is Impressive – UN Chief

National News Michael Isaac - 0
The United Nations has praised Nigeria for it's handling of the Coronavirus pandemic.Nigeria, Africa's most populated country with an estimated 200 million inhabitants, currently...
Read more

Coronavirus: FG Set To Evacuate Nigerians Stranded Abroad

National News Valerie Oke - 0
The ministry of foreign affairs has directed all its missions abroad to get the list of Nigerians abroad who are willing to return back...
Read more

Expect Palliatives Soon, Wike Tells Residents

National News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has asked the state residents to maintain their calm adding that palliatives would soon be sent out to them...
Read more

Coronavirus: FG Hints On Date For Ending Lockdown

National News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The federal government of Nigeria has stated that depending on how Nigerians behave during the initial 14-days lockdown, the nation may or may not...
Read more
- Advertisement -