Bayern Munich Set To Resume Training Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

The Bayern Munich squad will train “in small groups” on Monday, the club has confirmed.

The first-team players would follow the German government’s guidance on coronavirus precautions.

The Bundesliga has been suspended until April 30 at the earliest because of COVID-19.

However, Bayern released a statement on Sunday, confirming the players will return to work, but warned fans to stay away.

“The FC Bayern Munich first team will return to training at Sabener Strasse in small groups from Monday, 6 April.

“This will be done in coordination with government policy and the relevant authorities. It goes without saying that all hygiene regulations will be strictly observed,” it read.

