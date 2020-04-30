BBnaija Star, Diane Shares New Photos On Social Media

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Diane Russet has shared a new photo that is currently sparking reactions from her fans.

The reality TV star while taking yo her official Twitter handle on Thursday to share the photo added that the kindness and empathy one shows to others not just in times of struggle, but in times of joy as well will be a legacy.

She wrote, “The kindness and empathy you show to others not just in times of struggle, but times of joy as well will be your legacy.”