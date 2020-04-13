BBNaija Star, Ike Denies Impregnating American Lady (Video)

Former BBNaija housemate, Ike Onyema has reacted to claims that he impregnated a lady based in America.

The model debunked the claims as he asked if his ‘girlfriend‘ was pregnant because she is only one that can carry his baby.

Ike clearly stated he survived 27 years of his life without a babymama so it can’t happen.

However, Kemi Filani News gathered that the whole act is staged up by the couple in order to promote their upcoming reality show and the supposed side chick is not real.

Watch the video of Ike speaking on the babymama issue below: