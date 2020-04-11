Entertainment

BBNaija Star, Omololu Loses Brother-In-Law To COVID-19

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

2018 Big Brother Naija housemate, Omololu Shomuyiwa, also known as Lolu has announced the death of his brother-in-law on Twitter.

The reality Tv star took to the popular micro-blogging site to break the news and he revealed his brother-in-law died on Saturday while fighting the deadly Coronavirus, COVID-19.

Urging well-meaning Nigerians to put his family in prayers, the reality Tv star wrote; 

“About an hour ago, I lost my brother-in-law to Corona Virus. Please remember our family in your prayers. Thank you.”

Read Also: Another COVID-19 Patient Dies In Lagos

See the screenshot of the post below:

Lolu’s post
