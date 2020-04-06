BBNaija Stars Take On #DontRush TikTok Challenge (Video)

Some of the 2019 Big Brother Naija housemates finally participated in the ‘Don’t Rush/ BopDaddyChallenge’ TikTok challenge currently trending on social media.

One of the reality stars, Esther Agunbiade shared the video via her Instagram account.

In the video, the former housemates of the reality show transformed from their comfy stay home attires to stunning and eye-catching looks.

Each of the BBNaija stars started off by catching either a makeup or hair brush and they took turns in showing their stay home looks before covering the camera lens with the brush, and unveiling their new looks.

Watch the video below: