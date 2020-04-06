Entertainment

BBNaija Stars Take On #DontRush TikTok Challenge (Video)

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Some of the 2019 Big Brother Naija housemates finally participated in the ‘Don’t Rush/ BopDaddyChallenge’ TikTok challenge currently trending on social media.

One of the reality stars, Esther Agunbiade shared the video via her Instagram account.

In the video, the former housemates of the reality show transformed from their comfy stay home attires to stunning and eye-catching looks.

Each of the BBNaija stars started off by catching either a makeup or hair brush and they took turns in showing their stay home looks before covering the camera lens with the brush, and unveiling their new looks.

Read Also: Funke Akindele, Husband Plead Guilty In Court For Violating Ban On Social Gatherings (Video)

Watch the video below:

